Sunil Chhetri Retires: A Subdued Final Outing

Tejas Rane

A Grimace Tells A Story

A sad end to what has been a tremendous career for Sunil Chhetri in the Indian colours.

Sunil Chhetri Retires Jio Cinema

But A Graceful Presence Completes The Story

Chhetri bowed to the fans and his family in the stands in what was his final appearance for the Blue Tigers.

Sunil Chhetri Retires Jio Cinema

Then The Numbers Tell A Different Story

India were held to a goalless draw by Kuwait

Sunil Chhetri Retires PTI

And The Swansong

Chhetri was in tears at Full-Time as the Indian football icon bid adieu.

Sunil Chhetri Retires AIFF

The Predicament And A Draw

The Blue Tigers put up a tame show at the Salt Lake Stadium despite it being Chhetri's final act.

Sunil Chhetri Retires PTI

What (Who) Next

India play Qatar next on June 11 sans Sunil Chhetri.

Sunil Chhetri Retires File

And What About Goals

India are yet to trouble the opposition goalies and the trend continued against Kuwait tonight.

Sunil Chhetri Retires AIFF

Goals Win You Games, Stimac Said

Indian football team lacked potency in front goal against Kuwait.

Sunil Chhetri Retires Photo: AIFF Media

Everyone Salutes The Captain, The Leader

The crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata saluted Sunil Chhetri for one final time.

Sunil Chhetri Retires Jio Cinema

Thank You, Sunil!

Sunil Chhetri Retires X/Swapnil_0114