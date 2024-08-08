Hockey

IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics

The Indian men's hockey team clinched its second consecutive bronze medal at the Olympic Games after beating Spain 2-1 in the third-position playoff match on Thursday (August 8). Captain Harmanpreet Singh (30th, 33rd minutes) scored a brace for India, while Spain's only goal was scored by captain Marc Miralles in the 18th minute from a penalty stroke. The medal is a fitting farewell for veteran India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, nicknamed 'The Great Wall of Indian Hockey', who drew curtains on his illustrious 18-year-old career with this match. He will be bowing out as arguably the best ever goalkeeper India has produced.