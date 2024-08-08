India's captain Harmanpreet Singh carries India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh on his shoulders as India's players take a victory lap after winning the men's bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Amit Rohidas, center, celebrates after winning the men's bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Amit Rohidas, third right, reacts as India's players celebrate after winning the men's bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Reveendran makes save a goal attempt during the men's bronze medal field hockey match between Spain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Harmanpreet Singh, second from right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the men's bronze medal field hockey match between Spain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Harmanpreet Singh, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the men's bronze medal field hockey match between India and Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Harmanpreet Singh, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the men's bronze medal field hockey match between Spain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh prevents Spain's Jose Basterra, right, from scoring during the men's bronze medal field hockey match between India and Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
Spain's Marc Miralles, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from a penalty stroke during the men's bronze medal field hockey match between India and Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Abhishek, center, Spain's Jose Basterra, left, and Gerard Clapes compete for the ball during the men's bronze medal field hockey match between India and Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's Abhishek, right, controls the ball as Spain's Jose Basterra, left, tries to block him during the men's bronze medal field hockey match between India and Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.
India's players stand for the national anthems before the men's bronze medal field hockey match between India and Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.