Hockey

IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics

The Indian men's hockey team clinched its second consecutive bronze medal at the Olympic Games after beating Spain 2-1 in the third-position playoff match on Thursday (August 8). Captain Harmanpreet Singh (30th, 33rd minutes) scored a brace for India, while Spain's only goal was scored by captain Marc Miralles in the 18th minute from a penalty stroke. The medal is a fitting farewell for veteran India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, nicknamed 'The Great Wall of Indian Hockey', who drew curtains on his illustrious 18-year-old career with this match. He will be bowing out as arguably the best ever goalkeeper India has produced.

Paris Olympics Hockey men's bronze medal match: India beat Spain | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's captain Harmanpreet Singh carries India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh on his shoulders as India's players take a victory lap after winning the men's bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

2/12
Amit Rohidas celebrates after winning the mens bronze medal
Amit Rohidas celebrates after winning the men's bronze medal | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's Amit Rohidas, center, celebrates after winning the men's bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

3/12
Indias players celebrate after winning the mens bronze medal field hockey match against Spain
India's players celebrate after winning the men's bronze medal field hockey match against Spain | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Amit Rohidas, third right, reacts as India's players celebrate after winning the men's bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

4/12
Sreejesh Parattu Reveendran makes save a goal attempt during the mens bronze medal field hockey match against Spain
Sreejesh Parattu Reveendran makes save a goal attempt during the men's bronze medal field hockey match against Spain | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Reveendran makes save a goal attempt during the men's bronze medal field hockey match between Spain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

5/12
Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring his sides second goal against Spain
Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Spain | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's Harmanpreet Singh, second from right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the men's bronze medal field hockey match between Spain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

6/12
Harmanpreet Singh celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the mens bronze medal match between India and Spain
Harmanpreet Singh celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the men's bronze medal match between India and Spain | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Harmanpreet Singh, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the men's bronze medal field hockey match between India and Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

7/12
Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring his sides first goal against Spain
Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Spain | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

India's Harmanpreet Singh, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the men's bronze medal field hockey match between Spain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

8/12
Indias goalkeeper Sreejesh prevents Spains Jose Basterra, right, from scoring
India's goalkeeper Sreejesh prevents Spain's Jose Basterra, right, from scoring | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh prevents Spain's Jose Basterra, right, from scoring during the men's bronze medal field hockey match between India and Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

9/12
Spains Marc Miralles, right, celebrates after scoring his sides first goal against India
Spain's Marc Miralles, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against India | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Spain's Marc Miralles, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from a penalty stroke during the men's bronze medal field hockey match between India and Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

10/12
Abhishek, center, Spains Jose Basterra, left, and Gerard Clapes compete for the ball during bronze medal match
Abhishek, center, Spain's Jose Basterra, left, and Gerard Clapes compete for the ball during bronze medal match | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Abhishek, center, Spain's Jose Basterra, left, and Gerard Clapes compete for the ball during the men's bronze medal field hockey match between India and Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

11/12
Indias Abhishek, right, controls the ball as Spains Jose Basterra, left, tries to block him during bronze medal match
India's Abhishek, right, controls the ball as Spain's Jose Basterra, left, tries to block him during bronze medal match | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Abhishek, right, controls the ball as Spain's Jose Basterra, left, tries to block him during the men's bronze medal field hockey match between India and Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

12/12
Indias players stand for the national anthems before the mens bronze medal field hockey
India's players stand for the national anthems before the men's bronze medal field hockey | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's players stand for the national anthems before the men's bronze medal field hockey match between India and Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France.

