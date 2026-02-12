India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Line-Ups Out; Harmanpreet's Men Eye Reset After Opening Loss

India Vs Argentina Live Updates, FIH Pro League 2025-26: India suffered a 1-3 defeat to Belgium in their campaign opener. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs ARG match in Rourkela

Bhuvan Gupta
India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26
Indian hockey team in action against Belgium in their FIH Pro League 2025-26 opener in Rourkela. Photo: Hockey India
India Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIH Pro League 2025-26 men's hockey clash between India and Argentina at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The Indian team made a disappointing start to its campaign with a 1-3 defeat against Belgium on Wednesday. Harmanpreet Singh's men conceded two late goals and would want to produce a better display against the Argentinians. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs ARG match.
India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Starting XIs

Suraj Karkera starts in goal again for the hosts, with Pawan in the subs. This is how India and Argentina line up tonight:

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Start Time, Streaming

Pushback is scheduled for 7:30pm IST. The India vs Argentina, FIH Pro League 2025-26 hockey match will be telecast on the Star Sports Khel TV channel in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Hi All!

Good evening and welcome, Indian hockey lovers. The national team aims to reset after a loss in its season opener and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from their Argentina face-off.

  8. Sri Lanka Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Mendis, Shanaka, Rathnayake Power SL To 105-Run Win