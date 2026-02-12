India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Line-Ups Out; Harmanpreet's Men Eye Reset After Opening Loss

India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Starting XIs
Suraj Karkera starts in goal again for the hosts, with Pawan in the subs. This is how India and Argentina line up tonight:
India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Start Time, Streaming
Pushback is scheduled for 7:30pm IST. The India vs Argentina, FIH Pro League 2025-26 hockey match will be telecast on the Star Sports Khel TV channel in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Hi All!
Good evening and welcome, Indian hockey lovers. The national team aims to reset after a loss in its season opener and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from their Argentina face-off.