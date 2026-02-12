India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Line-Ups Out; Harmanpreet's Men Eye Reset After Opening Loss

Indian hockey team in action against Belgium in their FIH Pro League 2025-26 opener in Rourkela. Photo: Hockey India

India Vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIH Pro League 2025-26 men's hockey clash between India and Argentina at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The Indian team made a disappointing start to its campaign with a 1-3 defeat against Belgium on Wednesday. Harmanpreet Singh's men conceded two late goals and would want to produce a better display against the Argentinians. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs ARG match.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Feb 2026, 06:56:00 pm IST India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Starting XIs Suraj Karkera starts in goal again for the hosts, with Pawan in the subs. This is how India and Argentina line up tonight: 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧! 🇮🇳🔥



Here’s Team India’s Starting XI for their FIH Hockey Pro League 2025–26 clash against Argentina.



📺 Star Sports Khel & JioHotstar#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague pic.twitter.com/cQkAvkNM6q — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 12, 2026 𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐈𝐍 🔒🇦🇷



Argentina’s Starting XI for their FIH Hockey Pro League 2025–26 clash against India is set.



📺 Star Sports Khel & JioHotstar#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague pic.twitter.com/lqVMTjki6u — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 12, 2026

12 Feb 2026, 06:34:00 pm IST India Vs Argentina Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League: Start Time, Streaming Pushback is scheduled for 7:30pm IST. The India vs Argentina, FIH Pro League 2025-26 hockey match will be telecast on the Star Sports Khel TV channel in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.