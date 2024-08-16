Cricket

WI Vs RSA 2nd Test: Windies' Breakthrough Star Shamar Joseph Says Five-for 'The Best Feeling'

Joseph posted brilliant figures of 5-33 on day one in Guyana as South Africa were skittled for just 160 on Thursday

Shamar Joseph celebrates the dismissal of David Bedingham
Shamar Joseph said clinching a five-for on his home debut for West Indies was "the best feeling" after 17 wickets fell in a dramatic start to their second Test against South Africa. (More Cricket News)

However, the Proteas ended the day with the upper hand as Wiaan Mulder responded with figures of 4-18 to help reduce the Windies to 97-7 by stumps.

Joseph, though, is convinced the hosts will recover to win the Test and the two-match series, which remains perfectly poised following a draw in Trinidad and Tobago last week.

"It's a great feeling to have done this at home," Joseph said of his five-wicket haul.

"I haven't really played much here at Providence but I always go in with a clear plan to do what the team needed, and I am glad I was able to deliver today.

"There's no place like home and playing in front of your home crowd is just the best feeling that could ever happen to anyone playing international cricket.

"Coming back home, the support was great and I'm glad I was able to go out and do my best. We want to win this Test match so badly and I know we will win it."

South Africa bowler Mulder, meanwhile, said he had watched Joseph's outing closely and looked to replicate it when stepping up to remove Kraigg Brathwaite, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge and Joshua Da Silva through his six overs with the ball.

"I didn't bowl at my best but I had a lot going for me today," Mulder said. "I just tried to replicate what Shamar did earlier in the day by bowling a length which made it difficult for the batters to score. 

"He's obviously quicker than I am but the pitch also helped my style of bowling so I was able to capitalise."

