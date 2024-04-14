A rampaging Salt scored a 47-ball 89 not out with 14 fours and three sixes to give KKR a comfortable home victory by 8 wickets and 26 balls in hand. LSG, batting first, could only master 161/8 that too after a 32-ball 45 from Nicholas Pooran. The total seemed too small for KKR as Salt and Iyer put up a 120 run unbeaten stand for the third wicket to take KKR home.