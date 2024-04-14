Cricket

KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: De Kock, Rahul Eye Quick Start After Kolkata Opt To Bowl

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match no. 28 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Shreyas Iyer’s KKR up against KL Rahul’s LSG at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. After a dismal defeat at the hands of CSK, Shreyas will be looking to lift the spirits of his side as they welcome Lucknow Super Giants, who were beaten fair and square by Delhi Capitals. With three wins out of four games, KKR are at no. 2 in the points table. Meanwhile, KL Rahul's men have won three are occupy the fourth position. Get all the live scores and updates for the KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024 match right here

Gaurav Thakur
Captains of LSG and KKR at the toss X/@IPL

De Kock Begins With Two Fours

Quinton de Kock greeted Mitchell Starc with two boundaries in the first two balls as LSG got 10 runs in the first over.

LSG - 10/0 (1)

KKR Put LSG To Bat

Watch: Shreyas Iyer At Toss

Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Khan

Impact Subs: Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, M Siddharth, Amit Mishra, K Gowtham

KKR vs LSG Toss Update

Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and elects to bowl in this afternoon fixture of the IPL 2024.

KKR vs LSG Update

Gabba hero Shamar Joseph in line to make his IPL debut, reportedly replacing Naveen-ul-Haq.

KKR vs LSG Pitch Report

It's been 22 days since KKR played at home, 63m and 66m square boundaries while the straight boundary is at 73m. It's very very hot today, the wicket looks fantastic, it looks good for batting and it should remain consistent. One of the fastest outfields in the country, the batters getting in can definitely cash in. Lots of runs on offer, the batters getting in can enjoy themselves, say Michael Clarke and Samuel Badree in their pitch report.

KKR vs LSG Head-To-Head

Surprisingly, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have yet to win a game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Matches played: 3, KKR won: 0, LSG won: 3

KKR vs LSG Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), KS Bharat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Phil Salt.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry and Mohd Arshad Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2024, Live Blog

