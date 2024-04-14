Cricket

KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: De Kock, Rahul Eye Quick Start After Kolkata Opt To Bowl

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match no. 28 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Shreyas Iyer’s KKR up against KL Rahul’s LSG at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. After a dismal defeat at the hands of CSK, Shreyas will be looking to lift the spirits of his side as they welcome Lucknow Super Giants, who were beaten fair and square by Delhi Capitals. With three wins out of four games, KKR are at no. 2 in the points table. Meanwhile, KL Rahul's men have won three are occupy the fourth position. Get all the live scores and updates for the KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024 match right here