India lost the first Test match of the five-game bilateral series against England by 28 runs in Hyderabad on Sunday. Ollie Pope made 196 runs in the second innings and helped England set a fighting target of 231 runs after conceding a 190-run lead in the first innings.

Tom Hartley, who was making his debut, took seven wickets in the second innings against India and helped England take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series. The English captain, Ben Stokes, declared that the victory in the Hyderabad Test was the greatest triumph since he took over as captain.