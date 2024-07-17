Cricket

England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For

The second Test match between England and West Indies will start on Thursday, 18 July 2024 at Nottingham. Three key player battles to watch out for from the ENG vs WI match are here

Gus-Atkinson-England-Lords-Test-Match-AP-Photo
England's Gus Atkinson, right, after taking the wicket of West Indies' Kavem Hodge on day two of the first Test match between England and West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
info_icon

England will lock horns with the visitors West Indies in the second Test match of the ongoing bilateral series starting on Thursday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The hosts are leading the three-match series 1-0. (More Cricket News)

James Anderson hung his boots after playing his final Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground which was the opening match of the series. England won the first match by an innings and 114 runs to give the legend a memorable farewell. He finished with 704 Test wickets in 188 matches.

Now, Mark Wood has replaced him in the squad for the next two matches and is most likely to play in the second Test at Nottingham. Gus Atkinson, who took 12 wickets in his debut match at Lord's is fit and will play in the second match along with bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes.

West Indies have made no changes in their playing XI and will be eyeing to fulfil their plans. Jason Holder, who is making his comeback to professional cricket, will be a player to watch out for.

England's new bowling coach James Anderson (left) with Mark Wood ahead of the second Test against West Indies in Trent Bridge. - X/England Cricket
ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Mark Wood Replaces Retired James Anderson - Check England Playing XI

BY Outlook Sports Desk

ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Full Squads:

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, Daniel Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Dillon Pennington

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva(w), Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Zachary McCaskie, Jeremiah Louis, Tevin Imlach

As England prepare to host West Indies for the second Test match at Nottingham, three key player battles are worth looking out for:

1. Joe Root vs Shamar Joseph

Joe Root comes to bat at number four and has the responsibility of moving the game forward. He can play aggressively and patiently as well, according to the requirements. The pitch at Nottingham is suitable for batting and he is most likely to exploit those conditions for his favour. But he may have to be aware of the pace sensation Shamar Joseph. The 24-year-old will be playing his just fourth Test match and he has a knack of taking big wickets. He poses a threat to Root.

ENG Vs WI: Rains could play a part in the 2nd Test. - File
England Vs West Indies, Trent Bridge Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Match?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

2. Alick Athanaze vs Gus Atkinson

West Indies' number four batter has a stylish batting approach and can play for a long time. He also looked calm and composed during the batting in the first match. Gus Atkinson grabbed 12 wickets in his maiden Test match and also got the wicket of Athanaze in the first innings. The battle between the two young and fierce players will be worthy of watch. The battle between a dashing southpaw and a right-arm pacer will be a treat to the eyes.

3. Jamie Smith vs Jayden Seales

Jamie Smith made his Test debut at Lord's in the last match and showed a positive attitude and approach while batting and keeping the wickets. He made 70 off 119 balls including eight fours and two sixes. He looked confident and displayed his batting prowess, but was later dismissed by Jayden Seales. The right-arm seamer can get his wicket in the next match as well. He likes to bowl with a sheer pace and accuracy and Smith might fall in that.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  2. Matheesha Pathirana Believes It Is Too Soon To Analyse Difference Between IPL And LPL
  3. ICC T20I Batting Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal Rises To Sixth; Ruturaj Gaikwad Drops To Eighth
  4. Nepal Among Six Emerging Nations To Get ICC Development Awards For Pioneering Initiatives
  5. MI New York Vs San Francisco Unicorns, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Luka Modric Signs One-year Contract Extension With Real Madrid
  2. Harry Kane Hails Gareth Southgate As 'One Of England's Greatest Ever Managers'
  3. Houssem Aouar Becomes Laurent Blanc's First Signing At Al-Ittihad
  4. Chelsea Women Sign Lucy Bronze On A Free Transfer After Barcelona Departure
  5. Mexico Dismiss Head Coach Jaime Lozano After Early Copa America Exit
Tennis News
  1. Casper Ruud Stunned As Thiago Monteiro Advances To Swedish Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  3. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16
  5. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttar Pradesh: Govt Confiscates Property Of Slain Gangster Atiq Ahmed In Prayagraj
  2. UP BJP President Meets PM Modi Amid Overhaul Buzz; Rift Deepens Between Yogi And Maurya
  3. India News LIVE: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  4. Maharashtra: Shinde Govt Comes Out With ‘Ladka Bhau’ Scheme For Unemployed Youth
  5. CBSE Biannual Exams: Edu Board Brainstorms Over 'When' And 'How' | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Siddharth P Malhotra Reveals He Wanted To Cast An Established Star For 'Maharaj'; Here's Why He Chose Junaid Khan
  2. Emraan Hashmi Candidly Confesses To Feeling Envious Of Other Actors: Envy Engulfs Me All The Time
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sai Ketan Rao Hurls Chair At Lovekesh Kataria Amidst Heated Argument
  4. Kubbra Sait Roped In For Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2'? Here's What We Know
  5. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
US News
  1. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
  2. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  3. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  4. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  5. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
World News
  1. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
  2. Meet Sue Mi Terry, Ex-CIA Official Charged With Being A South Korean Agent, Admits To Shocking Details
  3. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  4. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  5. With Gaza Death Toll Near 39,000, ICJ Ruling On Genocide An Ignored Warning For Israel
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News LIVE: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  8. Sports News Today LIVE: Nadal-Ruud In Action In Sweden; IOA Releases Indian Contingent For Paris Olympics