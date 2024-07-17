England Vs West Indies, Trent Bridge Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Match?

England and West Indies renew their rivalry again after the hosts defeated the Men from the Caribbean in the first Test at Lord's. James Anderson's last Test saw the hosts win by an innings and 114 runs heading into the Nottingham Test match. (More Cricket News)
England have made one change for the second Test against the West Indies by bringing in pacer Mark Wood for the retired James Anderson.
Dillon Pennington had been in contention on his home ground, following hot on the heels of fellow newcomer Gus Atkinson's remarkable 12-wicket haul last week, but Wood has got the nod after being added to the squad at the weekend.
If the overcast conditions persist, will the pacers again reign supreme?
Here's all you need to know about the weather for the 2nd ENG vs WI Test:
As per Weather.com, the first day will be partly cloudy and the temperatures will be around 25 degrees Celsius. However, showers are expected to play a part on the third day and the final day.
England are leading the three-match Test series 1-0.