Australia's middle-order left-handed batter Travis Head is known for his destructive batting style. He achieved an unwanted feat in the 2nd Test match between Australia and West Indies where the visitors stunned the Aussies in a thrilling comeback to win the match and level the bilateral series 1-1 at the iconic Gabba. (AUS Vs WI, 2nd Test Scorecard | More Cricket News)
Travis Head became only the third player from Australia to register King Pair in a Test cricket match. King Pair is a term that is used in Test cricket when a player is dismissed for a golden duck in both innings. Golden Duck is when a player is dismissed on the very first ball he plays.
Adam Gilchrist and Ryan Harris were the other two batters to achieve the King Pair in Tests. Gilchrist got that back in 2001 against India in the Kolkata Test. Harris was dismissed for the pair of Golden Ducks in 2010 against England in Adelaide.
Head was caught behind by Joshua Da Silva on Kemar Roach's delivery in the first innings. In the second innings, Shamar Joseph, who was given both, the Player of the Match and Series awards, bowled him.
Interestingly, the last four deliveries played by Travis Head at Gabba in Test cricket have resulted in his dismissal. He has been dismissed for golden ducks in the last three deliveries at this venue. Australia hosted South Africa for the first Test of South Africa's Tour Of Australia in 2022. Kagiso Rabada got him caught behind on the very first ball in the second innings whereas Marco Jansen got him the same in the first innings. He made 92 off 96 balls in the first innings.
Australia lost the match by just eight runs and West Indies, riding on Shamar Joseph's seven wickets in the second innings, registered their first Test win on the Australian soil after 30 years. With this win, West Indies levelled the bilateral series 1-1 and also became the first team to beat Australia in a pink-ball day-night Test match.