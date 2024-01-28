Adam Gilchrist and Ryan Harris were the other two batters to achieve the King Pair in Tests. Gilchrist got that back in 2001 against India in the Kolkata Test. Harris was dismissed for the pair of Golden Ducks in 2010 against England in Adelaide.

Head was caught behind by Joshua Da Silva on Kemar Roach's delivery in the first innings. In the second innings, Shamar Joseph, who was given both, the Player of the Match and Series awards, bowled him.