St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2025: Munro Century Seals 12-Run Win For TKR

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2025: Colin Munro starred for TKR, scoring 120 off 57 balls

  • Trinbago Knight Riders sealed a 12-run win against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League 2025

  • Colin Munro smashed 120 off 57 balls on his CPL return as Trinbago Knight Riders set 231/5

  • Usman Tariq took 4/33 as TKR defended their total to win by 12 runs

Trinbago Knight Riders sealed their first win in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 in their opening clash against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Match 4 on 17 August. In a high-scoring encounter at Warner Park, Basseterre, the Knight Riders sealed a 12-run victory.

The Patriots won the toss and sent the Knight Riders to bat first. Aided by a record-breaking 120-run knock off 57 deliveries by Colin Munro, the TKR posted a daunting target of 231/5. Munro, marking his return to the Knight Riders after retiring from international cricket, was the star of the show, hitting 14 fours and six sixes.

Munro was supported by Alex Hales, who scored 47 off 27, forging a powerplay total of 77 and helping the batting side reach 100 in 47 deliveries.

The SKN Patriots began their chase well, with the opening duo of Kyle Mayers and Andre Fletcher combining for an 80-run stand in under eight overs. However, the intervention of the Trinbago spinners halted the momentum, with Usman Tariq posting figures of 4/33.

Patriots skipper Jason Holder battled alone, scoring 44 off 22, but was dismissed by Mohammad Amir. As a result, the chase ended at 219/7, handing Trinbago Knight Riders a 12-run win in their first CPL 2025 match.

St Kitts & Nevis Vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2025: Playing XIs

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Andre Fletcher (wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder (c), Jyd Goolie, Mikyle Louis, Dominic Drakes, Naseem Shah, Waqar Salamkheil, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Trinbago Knight Riders: Alex Hales, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran (wk & c), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard, Joshua Da Silva, Akeal Hosein, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Amir, Terrance Hinds

