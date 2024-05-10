Cricket

New Zealand's Colin Munro Retires From International Cricket Following T20 World Cup Snub

Munro played one Test, 57 ODIs and 65 T20Is for the Kiwis amassing a total of 3010 runs, but it was in the shortest format the left-hander made a name for himself

Advertisement

X/ @BLACKCAPS
In T20Is, Munro struck runs at an impressive 156.44 and the 37-year-old remains one of the handful of players who have made upwards of 10000 runs across all T20 competitions. Photo: X/ @BLACKCAPS
info_icon

New Zealand’s Colin Munro, a bruising top-order batter, on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket after he was not included in the national team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (More Sports News)

Munro played one Test, 57 ODIs and 65 T20Is for the Kiwis amassing a total of 3010 runs, but it was in the shortest format the left-hander made a name for himself.

In T20Is, he struck runs at an impressive 156.44 and the 37-year-old remains one of the handful of players who have made upwards of 10000 runs across all T20 competitions.

The Durban-born cricketer has made 10961 runs from 428 T20s, averaging 30.44 and striking at 141.25.

Advertisement

However, Munro’s final game for New Zealand came back in 2020 when he appeared in a T20I game against India at Mount Maunganui.

“Playing for the Black Caps has always been the biggest achievement in my playing career,” said Munro in his retirement statement.

“The fact that I’ve been able to do that 123 times across all formats is something I will always be incredibly proud of,” he added.

Munro said it was the right time to bid adieu to top-level cricket.

“Although it has been a while since my last appearance, I never gave up hope that I might be able to return off the back of my franchise T20 form.

Advertisement

“With the announcement of the Black Caps squad for the T20 World Cup now is the perfect time to close that chapter officially,” he said.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead had said that Munro’s name came up for discussion while picking the squad, but could not find a place for him eventually.

Pakistan women's cricket team will tour England after eight years. - Photo: X/ @TheRealPCB
Pakistan Women's Tour Of England 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads And More

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, he will continue to ply his trade in various T20 leagues across the world.

Munro has some fine records against his name as his 14-ball 50 at Sri Lanka at Eden Park in 2016 still stands at the fastest T20I fifty by a New Zealand batsman, and the fourth quickest of all time.

He also has a 47-ball century against the West Indies to his credit in 2018, and at that time it was the fastest T20I hundred by a Kiwi, which also made him the first player to score three T20I tons.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Fully Withdraws Soldiers From Maldives
  2. Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC Results 2024 Released, Check Scores Now
  3. Prajwal Revanna 'Sex Tape' Row: Woman Forced To File False Report, Says NCW | Details Inside
  4. Diplomatic Win: Iran Releases 5 Indian Sailors On Israel-Linked Ship Seized In April
  5. Jammu And Kashmir Elections: Roar Returns To The Valley
Entertainment News
  1. Is Byeon Woo-seok Dating Model Jeon Ji-su? Here's What The 'Lovely Runner' Actor's Agency Has To Say
  2. After Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber Announce Pregnancy, Selena Gomez Shares Cryptic Photo With A Ring On Her Finger
  3. Aayush Sharma Breaks Silence On 'Bizarre' Divorce Rumours With Arpita Khan: I Was Just So Surprised
  4. 'TMKOC' Fame Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' Operated More Than 10 Bank Accounts Before Disappearance: Reports
  5. Rajkummar Rao Recalls Surviving On Biscuits, Mango Drinks During Struggle Days: I Used To Spend Very Frugally
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: New Zealand's Colin Munro Retires From International Cricket Following T20 World Cup Snub
  2. New Zealand's Colin Munro Retires From International Cricket Following T20 World Cup Snub
  3. Italian Open: Rafael Nadal Proves He's Far from Retirement with Comeback Win
  4. Olympiacos 2-0 Aston Villa (6-2 Agg): Villans Fall In Last Four As El Kaabi Strikes Again
  5. Bayer Leverkusen Reach Europa League Final, Stretch Unbeaten Run With Late Show
World News
  1. Senegal: 10 Injured As Boeing Plane Carrying 85 People Catches Fire And Skids Off Runway
  2. Gaza War: Israeli Military Says It Has Weapons It Needs For Rafah Ground Operation
  3. US Dismisses Russian Allegations Of Interference In Indian Elections
  4. 4 Killed In Yet Another Wrong-Way Highway Crash In Connecticut
  5. China And US Resume Cooperation On Deportation As Chinese Immigrants Rush In From Southern Border
Latest Stories
  1. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  2. Abdu Rozik Set To Tie The Knot In July? Here's What The 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Has To Say
  3. Pakistan Women's Tour Of England 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads And More
  4. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  5. Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election: Voices Of Neglect From The Ground
  6. Hailey Bieber Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Justin Bieber After Almost Six Years Of Marriage
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: New Zealand's Colin Munro Retires From International Cricket Following T20 World Cup Snub
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Congress Targets Modi Over ‘Drain Of Wealth’ From Indian Families To Crony Corporates