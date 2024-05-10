Pakistan Women's Tour Of England 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads And More

Pakistan Women's cricket team is scheduled to play two white-ball cricket series against England starting with the first T20I on Saturday, 11th May 2024. (More Cricket News)
The three-match T20I bilateral series will start on Saturday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. After that, a three-match ODI series is scheduled that will start on 23rd May 2024 and the third match will be played at Chelmsford on 29th May.
Heather Knight is named captain of both series against Pakistan. Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith is selected in the T20I squad whereas all-rounder Freya Kemp will only be available as a batter during the series.
In addition to playing six white-ball international matches, the Pakistan women's team will also play two warm-up games against the ECB Development XI on May 9 and May 21 during their first England tour since 2016.
England Women T20I squad:
Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danielle Wyatt
England Women ODI squad:
Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt
Pakistan Women Squad (for T20I & ODI):
Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar
Full Schedule of Pakistan Women's Tour of England 2024:
When and where the first ENG-W Vs PAK-W T20I match will be played?
The first ENG-W Vs PAK-W T20I match will be played on Saturday, 11 May 2024 in Edgbaston, Birmingham and the match will start at 11 PM IST.
When and where the second ENG-W Vs PAK-W T20I match will be played?
The second ENG-W Vs PAK-W T20I match will be played on Friday, 17 May 2024 in County Ground, Northampton and the match will start at 7 PM IST.
When and where the third ENG-W Vs PAK-W T20I match will be played?
The third ENG-W Vs PAK-W T20I match will be played on Sunday, 19 May 2024 in Headingley, Leeds and the match will start at 11 PM IST.
When and where the first ENG-W Vs PAK-W ODI match will be played?
The first ENG-W Vs PAK-W ODI match will be played on Thursday, 23 May 2024 in County Ground, Derby and the match will start at 3:30 PM IST.
When and where the second ENG-W Vs PAK-W ODI match will be played?
The second ENG-W Vs PAK-W ODI match will be played on Sunday, 26 May 2024 in The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton and the match will start at 3:30 PM IST.
When and where the third ENG-W Vs PAK-W ODI match will be played?
The third ENG-W Vs PAK-W ODI match will be played on Wednesday, 29 May 2024 in County Ground, Chelmsford and the match will start at 3:30 PM IST.
Live streaming details for Pakistan Women's Tour of England 2024:
Where can we livestream all the matches of the Pakistan Women's Tour of England 2024?
The live-streaming of all the matches of the Pakistan Women's Tour of England 2024 is available on the Fancode app and website.