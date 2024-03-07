England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss in Dharamsala and opted to bat first against India in the fifth Test match on Thursday, March 7. (Scorecard |IND Vs ENG Day 1 Blog | Streaming | Preview | Cricket News)
England have already conceded the series, being 1-3 down after India beat them by 5 wickets in the fourth Test at Ranchi.
"We are going to have a bat. You probably have a bat looking at this pitch. It's another opportunity to represent our country. Amazing! Jonny is one of our best ever all format players. 100 Test caps shows his commitment. Nice moment a few minutes ago when he got the cap. One change for us. Mark Wood comes in," Ben Stokes said while speaking at the toss.
India captain Rohit Sharma also added that they would have liked to bat first. "We would have batted first as well. We have done really well so far this series and an opportunity to finish on a high. There should be good bounce on this pitch than the games before in this series. Good pitch to bat on and I don't think it will deteriorate that much. Ash has been a real stalwart of Indian cricket. Such a proud moment for him, his nation and the family. We will be rooting for him to do the magic. Bumrah is back, Akash Deep misses out. Devdutt Padikkal makes his debut as Patidar got injured last evening," he said.
“Rajat Patidar got hit on his left ankle during Team India's practice session on March 6, 2024. He pulled up sore on the morning of the game and was not available for selection for the 5th Test,” said the BCCI in a statement.
Leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back in India eleven after the management gave him rest in the fourth Test in Ranchi. He has come in place of Akash Deep.
India have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.
Teams:
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, James Anderson