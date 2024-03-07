“Rajat Patidar got hit on his left ankle during Team India's practice session on March 6, 2024. He pulled up sore on the morning of the game and was not available for selection for the 5th Test,” said the BCCI in a statement.

Leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back in India eleven after the management gave him rest in the fourth Test in Ranchi. He has come in place of Akash Deep.

India have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.