India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Sarfaraz Khan during a practice session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match against England at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on March 5, 2024. Photo: PTI

India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Sarfaraz Khan during a practice session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match against England at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on March 5, 2024. Photo: PTI