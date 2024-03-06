India Vs England, 5th Test: Watch Out For These Five Milestones In Dharamsala

India take on England in the fifth and final Test match of the five-match Test series in Dharamsala starting on March 7, Thursday. The hosts are already leading the series 3-1 and will look to end the series on a high and moreover, clinch top spot in the WTC table. (More Cricket News)
As for England, Ben Stokes suffered his first series defeat as skipper but the Bazballers will look to end on a positive note after going agonisingly close in Ranchi. England won the 1st match in Hyderabad but then lost three in a row and in turn the series.
Coming into the fifth Test match in Dharamsala, there are a few feats and landmarks that could be achieved which could add more value. Following are some of the notable feats that could be achieved in the final Test match between India and England:
1) Jonny Bairstow's 100th Test Match:
The 34-year-old Jonny Bairstow will become the 17th Englishman to get a 100th Test cap when he steps out for the fifth and final Test against India starting on Thursday. Bairstow has endured a torrid series in India with the bat. The wicketkeeper-batter had to face criticism and moreover, there were calls of him to be benched for the final Test. Speaking ahead of his landmark, Bairstow sounded upbeat. He said, "It would be nice! Like in every game, you put your best foot forward. No matter what it is, I'll be going out there, chewing my gum, puffing my chest out and trying to have a good time with the other 10 blokes out there. Whatever the situation is, we'll be going out there with smiles on our faces, like we have done in the whole series."
2) Jimmy Anderson On 698 Test Wickets
English veteran and their premier fast bowler James 'Jimmy' Anderson is on the verge of achieving a landmark of crossing 700 Test wickets. The 41-year-old is on 698 Test scalps and if he breaches the mark, he will join the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (709) on the list. With Dharamsala track reportedly touted to favour faster bowlers, Anderson will be licking his lips and raring to bowl at the Indian batters.
3) Rohit Sharma's Unique Feat
With the series already under their belt, the Indian cricket team will look to end the fifth and final Test on a high as Rohit Sharma eyes a top spot in the WTC table. However, the Mumbaikar could also achieve a unique feat in Dharmasala. The 36-year-old needs another 121 more runs to surpass the Test aggregate of former India opener Gautam Gambhir which stands at 4154 runs. Rohit's tally is 4034 runs at an average of 44.82.
4) Yashasvi Jaiswal On The Verge Of Breaking Sunil Gavaskar's All-Time Record
Indian southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a brilliant Test series against England. The youngster has amassed 655 runs in four Tests at a superb average of 93.57. Jaiswal requires another 135 runs in the final Test to eclipse Sunil Gavaskar's feat and become the first-ever Indian batter to surpass the 800-run barrier. The former India captain had amassed 732 runs in 1978-79 series against the West Indies, the most runs scored by a player in a single Test series in India. Jaiswal is flying and already racked up two double-centuries. With form on his side, the 22-year-old has a brilliant opportunity to etch his name in the history books.
5) Ravichandran Ashwin Could Surpass Anil Kumble
Ashwin, 37, is all set to play his 100th Test in Dharamsala and had gone past the 500-wicket barrier in the third Test in Rajkot and became only the second India to achieve this feat. He will now look to break Kumble's record of 35 five-wicket hauls. At present, Ashwin currently sits on 35 five-fors in Tests and if manages to get another in Dharamsala, he will go past the veteran Indian spinner. Muttiah Muralitharan (67), Shane Warne (37) and Sir Richard Hadlee (36) are the names above Ashwin the list with most five-wicket hauls in Tests.