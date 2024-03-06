India Vs England, 5th Test: Watch Out For These Five Milestones In Dharamsala

1) Jonny Bairstow's 100th Test Match:

The 34-year-old Jonny Bairstow will become the 17th Englishman to get a 100th Test cap when he steps out for the fifth and final Test against India starting on Thursday. Bairstow has endured a torrid series in India with the bat. The wicketkeeper-batter had to face criticism and moreover, there were calls of him to be benched for the final Test. Speaking ahead of his landmark, Bairstow sounded upbeat. He said, "It would be nice! Like in every game, you put your best foot forward. No matter what it is, I'll be going out there, chewing my gum, puffing my chest out and trying to have a good time with the other 10 blokes out there. Whatever the situation is, we'll be going out there with smiles on our faces, like we have done in the whole series."