IND Vs ENG Test: Brendon Mccullum Hails 'Cracking Series' After India Deny England Victory

Brendon McCullum says England's thrilling draw with India came after "as good a five-match series as I've ever been part of or witnessed".
Mohammed Siraj inspired the tourists as they claimed a share of the spoils on a dramatic final day of the fifth Test at The Oval.
England required only 35 runs for victory and had four wickets remaining at the start of play, and looked on course when Jamie Overton opened with successive boundaries.
However, Siraj stepped up once again for India with their opponents needing just six more runs for a draw that would secure the series, bowling Gus Atkinson to complete his five-for.
"It was a cracking series to be a part of," McCullum told Sky Sports. "I felt like it had everything. There was quite a lot of hostility at times, there was camaraderie at other times; there was some brilliant cricket at times.
"We always knew it was going to be hard coming into the series. We knew it was going to test us physically and mentally. It's fair to say it tested both teams more than we expected. I felt 2-2 was a fair reflection."
England's head coach also applauded the efforts of Siraj, who had figures of 5-104 as he extended India's unbeaten run against their hosts, which stretches back to 2018.
"When Siraj took that final wicket - as much as we're incredibly disappointed [not to win], I have admiration for him and the fight he's got as a cricketer," McCullum added.