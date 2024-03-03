Australia's 172-run win over New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve propelled India to the top of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table on Sunday (March 3, 2024). Rohit Sharma's India displaced the Kiwis from the first spot as the latter slipped down the standings following their crushing loss. (More Cricket News)

With 62 points in eight matches (five wins, two defeats and a draw), India have a points percentage of 64.58, while the Black Caps have a points percentage of 60.00 with 36 points from five Tests (three wins, two losses). Before the start of the Wellington Test, NZ were perched on the top of the table with a points percentage of 75, but now find themselves in the second spot.