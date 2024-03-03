Australia's 172-run win over New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve propelled India to the top of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table on Sunday (March 3, 2024). Rohit Sharma's India displaced the Kiwis from the first spot as the latter slipped down the standings following their crushing loss. (More Cricket News)
With 62 points in eight matches (five wins, two defeats and a draw), India have a points percentage of 64.58, while the Black Caps have a points percentage of 60.00 with 36 points from five Tests (three wins, two losses). Before the start of the Wellington Test, NZ were perched on the top of the table with a points percentage of 75, but now find themselves in the second spot.
India, who are two-time WTC finalists, are set to play their fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala, starting March 7. They have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead by beating England by five wickets in the fourth Test in Ranchi. A win in the fifth Test will solidify their numero uno position in the table.
Australia, placed third in the standings, have reduced the gap after the Wellington Test, gaining 12 points to now have 78 from 11 matches (seven wins, three losses and one draw). Their points percentage has also risen from 55 to 59.09.
The Pat Cummins-led side has a shot at surpassing New Zealand and jumping to the second rung if it wins the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting March 8. Australia can also leapfrog to the first spot if England defeat India in the Dharamsala Test.