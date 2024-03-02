Patidar, on the other hand, has played the second, third and fourth Test matches in the ongoing five-match series against England and only managed scores of 32, 9, 5, 0, 17 and 0. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter was named in the Test squad as a replacement for middle-order mainstay Virat Kohli, who has taken a break due to personal reasons.

KL Rahul's quadricep injury led to Patidar making his debut in the second Test at Visakhapatnam, and had Rahul been fully fit for the Dharamsala Test, Patidar would have been released from the India squad to represent Madhya Pradesh in their Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha.

India's updated squad for fifth Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

After winning the fourth Test in Ranchi by five wickets, India have clinched the series 3-1.