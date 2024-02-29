Confirming earlier reports pertaining to KL Rahul's quadriceps injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday, February 29, 2024 that the middle-order batter will not be available for the fifth Test against England. Rahul, who had been deemed to be "90 percent fit" for the third Test in Rajkot, still feels sore in his right quadriceps, and has travelled to London to get an expert opinion on his injury. (More Cricket News)
"Mr. KL Rahul, whose participation in the final IDFC First Bank Test was subject to fitness, has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue," the BCCI said in a media release.
Rahul played the first Test in Hyderabad and has been unavailable for selection ever since, due to his injury.
Meanwhile, seam bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will return to the squad for the final Test. Bumrah was released from the squad for the fourth Test in Ranchi in order to manage his workload, and will rejoin the team in Dharamsala for the final Test, beginning March 7.
India have already clinched the series by taking an unassailable 3-1 lead, after the victory in the fourth Test in Ranchi.
All-rounder Washington Sundar has also been released from the squad.
"He will join Tamil Nadu – his Ranji Trophy side – for their Ranji Trophy Semi-final fixture against Mumbai, starting March 2nd, 2024. He will join the India squad after the completion of the domestic fixture for the fifth Test, if need be," the BCCI said.
The BCCI also said that star pacer Mohammed Shami is recovering well after undergoing a surgery on February 26 for his right heel problem.
"He is recovering well and will soon head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation process," the Board said of Shami.
India's updated squad for fifth Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.