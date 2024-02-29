Confirming earlier reports pertaining to KL Rahul's quadriceps injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday, February 29, 2024 that the middle-order batter will not be available for the fifth Test against England. Rahul, who had been deemed to be "90 percent fit" for the third Test in Rajkot, still feels sore in his right quadriceps, and has travelled to London to get an expert opinion on his injury. (More Cricket News)

"Mr. KL Rahul, whose participation in the final IDFC First Bank Test was subject to fitness, has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue," the BCCI said in a media release.