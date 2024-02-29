The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is walking the talk on its stance regarding red-ball cricket, international as well as domestic, for contracted players. The board has terminated Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan's central contracts owing to their non-participation in Ranji Trophy, and is reportedly considering hiking the value of annual retainership contracts for red-ball cricketers to match the remuneration of lower, mid-level Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts. (More Cricket News)

The country's apex cricket governance body has been in talks with skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid and chief selector Ajit Agarkar on how to revive interest in red-ball cricket amongst players, according to a Times of India report. The annual player contracts list for 2024-25, which was released on Wednesday evening, did not include the value of various grades.