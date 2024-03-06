India Vs England, 5th Test, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG's Tour Of IND 2024 On TV And Online

India are set to host England in the fifth and last Test match of the bilateral series in Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium starting on Thursday, 7 March 2024. India have already sealed the five-match Test series with 3-1 after a convincing 5-wicket win in the last Test at Ranchi. (More Cricket News)
Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested from the fourth Test match will return in the fifth Test at Dharamsala. Akash Deep, who performed well in his absence might get another chance. Dhruv Jurel, the Player of the Match in the fourth Test is in sublime form.
India have managed to win a Test series against the mighty England despite losing the duties of veteran players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul (after 1st Test) due to various reasons. Ravindra Jadeja (2nd Test) and Bumrah (4th Test) missed matches but youngsters filled in and performed well under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal also did well.
In the final Test of the series, England can go berserk from the word go as they have already lost the series and they must be eyeing for an impactful victory to finish the series on a high note. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will also try to finish the last international match before the T20 World Cup with a win.
Head-To-Head Record In Tests
India and England have played against each other in 135 Test matches to date, with England having an edge over the Indian team. Out of the total matches played, India has won 34 matches, while England has won 51 matches. The remaining 50 matches have resulted in a draw.
Total matches played - 135
India won - 34
England won - 51
Drawn - 50
India Vs England, 5th Test, Live Streaming Details:
When will India vs England, 5th Test, be played?
The fifth Test between India and England will start on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 9:30 AM IST.
Where will India vs England, 5th Test, be played?
The 5th Test match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.
Where to watch India vs England, 5th Test, on TV?
The Sports 18 network will broadcast the India vs England Test series live in India.
Where to live stream, India vs England, 5th Test?
JioCinema will provide live streaming for the India vs England Test series on both its app and website.
India vs England 5th Test Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.
England: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (Wk), Dan Lawrence, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.