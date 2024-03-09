Cricket

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test Day 3, Live: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav Resolute Against England

India will begin the day with a massive 255-run lead and two wickets in hand, thanks to centuries from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, and fifties from debutant Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan. Follow the live updates of the fifth IND vs ENG Test, Day 3 in Dharamsala here

Outlook Sports Desk
March 8, 2024
       
Kuldeep Yadav bats on the second day of the fifth and final Test match between England and India in Dharamsala. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Dharamsala. What began as a fascinating duel is now turning into one-way traffic, with the hosts taking the match by the scruff of its neck on the second day. Centuries from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, and fifties from debutant Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan have driven India to an overpowering 255-run lead, with Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav unbeaten and going strong at stumps. Can England still find a way back into this match? The answer rides on how quickly they can dislodge the remaining two wickets. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the IND vs ENG Test at the HPCA Stadium on Saturday, March 9, 2024 here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

Brief Scores: England 218. India 473/8 in 120 overs (Rohit Sharma 103, Shubman Gill 110; Shoaib Bashir 4-170, Tom Hartley 2-126). India lead by 255 runs.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

