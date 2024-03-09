Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Dharamsala. What began as a fascinating duel is now turning into one-way traffic, with the hosts taking the match by the scruff of its neck on the second day. Centuries from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, and fifties from debutant Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan have driven India to an overpowering 255-run lead, with Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav unbeaten and going strong at stumps. Can England still find a way back into this match? The answer rides on how quickly they can dislodge the remaining two wickets. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the IND vs ENG Test at the HPCA Stadium on Saturday, March 9, 2024 here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

Brief Scores: England 218. India 473/8 in 120 overs (Rohit Sharma 103, Shubman Gill 110; Shoaib Bashir 4-170, Tom Hartley 2-126). India lead by 255 runs.