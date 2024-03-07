IND Vs ENG, 5th Test Day 1, Live Updates
After a series clincher in Ranchi in the fourth Test, Indian cricket team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will look to make it 4-1 when they lock horns against Ben Stokes' England cricket team. After a brief hiatus, the India vs England Test series resumes at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. For the home side, Ravichandran Ashwin will be playing his 100th Test and despite missing a host of key players including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant among others, another win here could elevate India to the top spot of the World Test Championship table. For England, Jonny Bairstow will also be playing his 100th Test and James Anderson will look to complete 700 Test scalps. All in all, it's going to be a riveting Test match. Get all the live scores and updates from day 1 of the fifth and final Test match between India and England right here. (Scorecard | Streaming | Preview | Cricket News)
What's The Weather Going To Be Like In Dharamsala
Dharamsala has endured some unseasonal rains until four days away from the start of the game, and there was a forecast for snowfall on the morning of Day 1. Expect clear and cloudy days with scattered showers on Day 5.
Squads
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson.
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Srikar Bharat, Devdutt Padikkal, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar.
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test Day 1: Will Rajat Patidar Play?
Question on everyone's lips is whether Rajat Patidar play in Dharamsala? The batter has endured a torrid time with the bat in this series and there were murmurs of him being replaced by Devdutt Padikkal for the 5th Test. Ahead of the Test, skipper Rohit Sharma praised Patidar. He said, "...the guy definitely has got a lot of ability. I've seen him play very good cricket. He's a talent player. If I watch someone's batting and like it, I call him a talent player. I am not saying he's talented, I like to call him a talent player. He's very new to Test cricket, so we've got to give him some more time to really make a judgement on him,"