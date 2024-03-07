After a series clincher in Ranchi in the fourth Test, Indian cricket team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will look to make it 4-1 when they lock horns against Ben Stokes' England cricket team. After a brief hiatus, the India vs England Test series resumes at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. For the home side, Ravichandran Ashwin will be playing his 100th Test and despite missing a host of key players including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant among others, another win here could elevate India to the top spot of the World Test Championship table. For England, Jonny Bairstow will also be playing his 100th Test and James Anderson will look to complete 700 Test scalps. All in all, it's going to be a riveting Test match. Get all the live scores and updates from day 1 of the fifth and final Test match between India and England right here. (Scorecard | Streaming | Preview | Cricket News)