IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin All Set To Break Anil Kumble's Test Record At Dharamsala

Ashwin is all set to overtake India's legendary spinner Kumble by becoming the first Indian with the most five-wicket hauls in Tests when the hosts take on England in Dharamsala on March 7

Outlook Sports Desk
March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
       
Ravichandran Ashwin in action during India Vs England 3rd test on February 18, 2024. (Photo: X|Indian Cricket Team)
info_icon

Team India have handed Ben Stokes' 'Bazballers' their first series defeat by taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series and will look to seal their position at the top of the World Test Championship table with a win in the final Test starting March 7 at the HPCA in Dharamsala. (More Cricket News)

Apart from sealing the victory in Dharamsala, there are other records too to be looked at with most notably Ravichandran Ashwin overtaking India's legendary spinner Anil Kumble by becoming the first Indian with the most five-wicket hauls in Tests.

Ashwin, 37, is all set to play his 100th Test in Dharamsala and had gone past the 500-wicket barrier in the third Test in Rajkot and became only the second India to achieve this feat. He will now look to break Kumble's record of 35 five-wicket hauls.

At present, Ashwin has 35 five-fors in Tests and if manages to get another in Dharamsala, he will go past the veteran Indian spinner.

Muttiah Muralitharan (67), Shane Warne (37) and Sir Richard Hadlee (36) are the names above Ashwin the list with most five-wicket hauls in Tests.

Speaking of the venue, the Chennai offie has played one Test (vs Australia) back in 2017 wherein he managed to scalp four wickets with the best of 3/29.

Most five-fers for India in Tests:

Anil Kumble: 35 fifers in 132 matches

Ravichandran Ashwin: 35 fifers in 99 matches

Harbhajan Singh: 25 fifers in 103 matches.

Kapil Dev: 23 fifers in 131 matches.

BS Chandrasekhar: 16 fifers in 58 matches

