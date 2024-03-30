New Zealand speedster Matt Henry has been named as Lucknow Super Giants' replacement for English bowling all-rounder David Willey, who has withdrawn from Indian Premier League 2024 owing to personal reasons. Henry has joined LSG at his base price of INR 1.25 crore. (Full Coverage |More Cricket News)
Willey had retired from international cricket after the 2023 ODI World Cup in India and did not play LSG's IPL 2024 opening game against Rajasthan Royals last week. The 34-year-old left-armer is the second player from England to leave LSG this season after Mark Wood was reportedly pulled out by the England and Wales Cricket Board to manage his workload ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in June 2024. Wood was replaced by West Indian seamer Shamar Joseph.
Advertisement
Willey joined Lucknow through the mini auction last year after representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2022 and 2023. The southpaw had also complained of fatigue after spending more than two months on the road after appearing in other T20 tournaments like ILT20 (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) and Pakistan Super League (Multan Sultans) earlier this year.
As for Matt Henry, LSG is his third IPL team after being a part of Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, for whom he played two matches in IPL 2017. Overall, the 32-year-old has represented New Zealand in 25 Tests, 82 ODIs and 17 T20Is, picking up 256 wickets.