Willey had retired from international cricket after the 2023 ODI World Cup in India and did not play LSG's IPL 2024 opening game against Rajasthan Royals last week. The 34-year-old left-armer is the second player from England to leave LSG this season after Mark Wood was reportedly pulled out by the England and Wales Cricket Board to manage his workload ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in June 2024. Wood was replaced by West Indian seamer Shamar Joseph.