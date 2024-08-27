Cricket

England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Olly Stone Set To Make First Test Appearance Since 2021

England named its team on Tuesday, with Stone the only change from the team that won the first test by five wickets in Manchester last week

Olly Stone. Photo: X/ICC
England has replaced the injured Mark Wood with fellow fast bowler Olly Stone in its team for the second cricket test against Sri Lanka at Lord's starting Thursday. (More Cricket News)

It will be Stone's first test appearance since June 2021.

England named its team on Tuesday, with Stone the only change from the team that won the first test by five wickets in Manchester last week.

England XI For 2nd Test Against Sri Lanka

Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir

