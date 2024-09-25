Cricket

Mark Wood Waiting On Specialist Verdict For Latest Elbow Injury

Wood had been suffering from stiffness and discomfort while bowling during July's series against West Indies, with his scan after the Sri Lanka Test showing he had "bone stress" in his right elbow

mark-wood-england-cricket
England bowler Mark Wood
info_icon

England bowler Mark Wood said there is "nothing" he can do with his right arm due to the elbow injury that will keep him sidelined until next year.(More Cricket News)

Wood played a full part in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford in August, taking two wickets in the match as England sealed a five-wicket victory, but was then replaced for the second.

Olly Stone was brought in for him, with Wood initially missing out due to a groin problem, though it was later confirmed that the elbow injury would rule him out of red-ball tours of Pakistan in October and New Zealand in December.

Australia's Travis Head celebrates 100 runs during the first one day international match between England and Australia, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England, Thursday Sept. 19, 2024. - AP/Nigel French
England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Travis Head Breaks Record With His Match-winning 154*

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Wood had been suffering from stiffness and discomfort while bowling during July's series against West Indies, with his scan after the Sri Lanka Test showing he had "bone stress" in his right elbow.

The 34-year-old, who had elbow surgery in 2022, is still targeting a return to action in early 2025 but admitted he needed to see another specialist to find out the true extent of the injury ahead of next year's Ashes.

"There is nothing I can really do on my right side," Wood told BBC's Test Match Special.

"I have been told to stop picking my kids up with my right arm. I have to do everything with my left.

"It was a bizarre injury. I had a bit of a groin tweak and went for a scan with a stiff elbow, which is not uncommon for a fast bowler.

"I was thinking I might need an injection, which would give me a perfect time period with having the groin injury

"[The doctors] said I have some bone stress in my elbow. I must have been playing with it.

"They were worried it would be a stress fracture, but I have got to see a specialist in another few days to determine that."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CPL Match 27
  2. Shan Masood Retains Captaincy As Pakistan Announce Squad For 1st Test Against England
  3. Pakistan At 2024 Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. India At 2024 Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Nepal Vs Oman Highlights, Cricket World Cup League Two: Match Abandoned Without Toss Due To Rain
Football News
  1. Struggling Girona Need To Rediscover Their Identity, Says Head Coach Michel
  2. Erik Ten Hag Calls For 'Trust' Over Marcus Rashford Involvement
  3. Salah's Game Improving Under Slot, Claims Former Liverpool Goalkeeper James
  4. Arne Slot Backs Trent Alexander-Arnold To Improve Defensively With '100% Focus'
  5. Punjab FC Vs Hyderabad FC Preview Indian Super League 2024-25: Shers Look For Third Straight Win
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  2. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
  3. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  4. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  5. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: 3 Districts Hit By Deadly Terror Attacks To Vote On Sept 25
  2. Odisha To Test Jagannath Temple 'Prasad' Amid Tirupati Laddu
  3. J&K Elections | Outlook's Exclusive Interview with Engineer Rashid
  4. West Bengal Govt To Continue Only 1 Tram Route In Kolkata From Now On
  5. 'Money Spinning Machine': SC Dismisses Punjab Govt's Plea To Widen 'NRI' Quota | What Is It All About?
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Elon Musk's X Faces Backlash Over Block Feature Changes | What It Means For The Users
  2. Late Snowstorms Hit Coastal South Africa: 2 Dead, Major Highways Closed, Flooding Risks Loom
  3. Who Is Harini Amarasuriya? Sri Lanka's 1st Woman Prime Minister In Over 2 Decades
  4. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  5. Iran Sent Thousands Of SMS Seeking Revenge Over 2023 Quran Burnings, Says Sweden
Latest Stories
  1. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  2. Is Mpox Clade 1b Strain More Dangerous Than Clade 2? | Explained
  3. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
  4. Mali Vs Malawi, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  7. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  8. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting