Mark Wood Waiting On Specialist Verdict For Latest Elbow Injury

England bowler Mark Wood said there is "nothing" he can do with his right arm due to the elbow injury that will keep him sidelined until next year.(More Cricket News)
Wood played a full part in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford in August, taking two wickets in the match as England sealed a five-wicket victory, but was then replaced for the second.
Olly Stone was brought in for him, with Wood initially missing out due to a groin problem, though it was later confirmed that the elbow injury would rule him out of red-ball tours of Pakistan in October and New Zealand in December.
Wood had been suffering from stiffness and discomfort while bowling during July's series against West Indies, with his scan after the Sri Lanka Test showing he had "bone stress" in his right elbow.
The 34-year-old, who had elbow surgery in 2022, is still targeting a return to action in early 2025 but admitted he needed to see another specialist to find out the true extent of the injury ahead of next year's Ashes.
"There is nothing I can really do on my right side," Wood told BBC's Test Match Special.
"I have been told to stop picking my kids up with my right arm. I have to do everything with my left.
"It was a bizarre injury. I had a bit of a groin tweak and went for a scan with a stiff elbow, which is not uncommon for a fast bowler.
"I was thinking I might need an injection, which would give me a perfect time period with having the groin injury
"[The doctors] said I have some bone stress in my elbow. I must have been playing with it.
"They were worried it would be a stress fracture, but I have got to see a specialist in another few days to determine that."