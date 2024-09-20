Cricket

England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Travis Head Breaks Record With His Match-winning 154*

Head's 154 not out is now the highest individual score by an Australian man against England in England

Travis-head-cricket-australia-england
Australia's Travis Head celebrates 100 runs during the first one day international match between England and Australia, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England, Thursday Sept. 19, 2024. Photo: AP/Nigel French
info_icon

Travis Head continued his scintillating form and hit a career-best 154 not out to lead Australia to an easy seven-wicket victory over England in the first of the five One-dayers between the two sides. (More Cricket News)

A Harry Brook-led England had opted to bat first at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham after winning the toss and were looking set for a massive score before Australian spinners pulled things back. Adam Zampa and Marnus Labuschagne took three wickets each while Head took out two batters to bowl England out for 315 with two balls remaining. Ben Duckett scored 95 and Will Jacks hit 62 for England.

In reply, England bowled well with the new ball but could not take out Head. The Australian left-hander struggled early on in his innings but once settled, he took on the English bowling line-up in his usual aggressive style.

The 30-year-old got to his half-century in 50 balls and then brought up his century in 92 deliveries. He guided Australia to victory and a 1-0 lead in the series with a stroke-filled 154 not out from just 129 balls. His innings consisted of 20 fours and five sixes.

Head's 154 not out is now the highest individual score by an Australian man against England in England. The score is also the second-highest by an Australian against England after Shane Watson's unbeaten 162 in Melbourne in 2011.

Australia have now won 13 consecutive ODIs and are unbeaten since October 2023. This is the joint second-longest winning streak in ODIs after Australia's 21 back-to-back wins in 2003. The win was further made remarkable by the absence of Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell, who both missed the match due to an illness. Pacer Ben Dwarshius too pulled out after bowling just four overs due to an injury.

