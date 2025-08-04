IND Vs ENG 5th Test: ‘Historic’, ‘Brilliant’, ‘Great’ – See Social Media Reactions On India’s Win At The Oval

India won by six runs in the fifth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at The Oval on 4 August 2025
Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna spearheaded India's pace to decimate the English top order
Cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and others took to social media to praise Shubman Gill's side
India did the unthinkable during the fifth and final Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at The Oval on 4 August 2025. India’s pace attack – starring Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna – restricted the hosts to 367, securing a narrow six-run win to tie the Test series 2-2.
Few gave the new-look India Test side, featuring a first-time captain in Shubman Gill, much chance of achieving anything in the away series in England. However, the Men in Blue have defied expectations, marking historic results at Old Trafford and the Oval, resulting in the latest win.
Following their latest red-ball exploits, the cricketing fraternity took to social media to heap praise on the victorious Indian side.
Test legend Sachin Tendulkar took to X after the match to praise Shubman Gill, calling the win a ‘shublime innings’. He also praised Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja, with all three players key in India’s five Test matches in the series.
Other former Indian Test captains – VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly – also praised India’s pace attack, particularly naming Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep.
Several former and current cricketers joined in the praise. Mohammed Shami, who missed out on the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series due to a lack of fitness, termed the Indian team “unstoppable”.
The Indian Test squad will next be in action against West Indies in October.