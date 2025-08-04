IND Vs ENG 5th Test: ‘Historic’, ‘Brilliant’, ‘Great’ – See Social Media Reactions On India’s Win At The Oval

India vs England 5th Test: India's Akash Deep, left, Mohammed Siraj, center, and Prasidh Krishna during celebrate their win against England on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India vs England 5th Test: India's Akash Deep, left, Mohammed Siraj, center, and Prasidh Krishna during celebrate their win against England on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth