Jofra Archer has been omitted from the shortlist for the Indian Premier League auction for 2025, with Joe Root and Mark Wood also absent. (More Cricket News)
Former England bowler James Anderson, however, is among the players listed for the auction, which will take place on November 24 and 25.
A total of 1,574 initial entries were cut to 574 following consultation with IPL franchises this week, with all centrally-contracted England players free to enter.
Archer, who represented the Rajasthan Royals between 2018 and 2021 before being bought by the Mumbai Indians for the 2022 competition, was not among those included.
The paceman has outlined his desire to return to Test cricket after recovering from a series of back and elbow injuries, and his absence from the IPL could open the door for him to play red-ball cricket for Sussex next year.
Under new tournament rules, any player who has previously played in the IPL but is not listed for the auction will also be banned from the 2026 edition, ruling out Archer, Root, Wood and England Test captain Ben Stokes, who had already opted to skip the competition.