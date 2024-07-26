Ben Stokes would much rather play alongside Mark Wood than face his England team-mate as he backed the fast bowler to break 100mph soon. (More Cricket News)
The Durham quick clocked 97.1mph – the fastest delivery of his Test career – on the speed gun in the second red-ball encounter against the West Indies at Trent Bridge.
Indeed, none of the 34-year-old's balls registered lower than 90mph during an electrifying opening spell before Wood removed Kevin Sinclair with a vicious delivery on Sunday.
Sinclair could only fend into the air for a simple dismissal, with the Windies' off-spinner ruled out of the third Test at Edgbaston after that blow fractured his left forearm.
England captain Stokes believes there is more to come from Wood, which is a worrying warning to the visitors.
"He's got it in the tank," said Stokes. "He's been close a couple of times. Maybe one day."
Shoaib Akthar and Shaun Tait are the only Test bowlers to register a delivery at 100mph, with Wood's speed expected to be key for The Ashes in Australia across the end of next year and start of 2026.
"He seems to be getting closer and closer to that," Stokes added. "But I'm happy with what he's doing right now to be honest.
"Being able to sustain that pace is quite phenomenal. Look at his average speeds every time he plays a Test match – it's always above 90mph. That says a lot about his fitness.
"It's all fine and well trying to bowl one spell above 90. But every spell he bowls for England, he's clocking over 90mph, and that's a great thing to have as a captain.
"I don't know if he's actually too bothered about it. One day, everything might click, or the speed gun might be wrong.
"We probably wouldn't hear the end of it. Who knows, maybe one day."
Wood will be expected to unleash his pace once more after Stokes named an unchanged XI for the third and final Test at Edgbaston, where play starts on Friday.