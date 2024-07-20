England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: WI Seek Advantage As Hosts Look For Early Wickets

Welcome to the live coverage of our ball-by-ball commentary for Day 3 of the second Test from the three-match series played between England and the West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, from Thursday, July 18 to Monday, July 22. (More Cricket News)
With still lots of work to be done, West Indies will be eager and hungry to take a decent lead with five wickets still in the kitty, while England bowlers will look to wrap things up quick early in the morning on Day 3.
Earlier on Day 1, West Indies won the toss and inserted England to have a bat. Ollie Pope scored a magnificent hundred, while Ben Duckett, Ben Stokes bagged fifties to take England to 416.