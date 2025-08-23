Australian Capital Territory vs Melbourne Stars Academy, Live Streaming, Top End T20: ACT Clinch Win By Seven Wickets

Australia Capital Territory (ACT) secured a comfortable 7-wicket victory over Melbourne Stars Academy
This was first win of ACT in the Top End T20 series
Mikey McNamara starred with unbeaten 73 off 44 balls
Australia Capital Territory (ACT) secured a comfortable 7-wicket victory over Melbourne Stars Academy in the Top End T20 Series on Saturday, chasing down a target of 161 in just 17.5 overs at Darwin.
This was first win for the ACT in the tournamnet, while dealing a blow to the Stars Academy, who posted a competitive total of 160/9 in their 20 overs.
Chasing 161, ACT were anchored by a brilliant unbeaten 73 from Mikey McNamara off 44 balls, featuring nine fours and two sixes. Dave Dubey provided solid support with 35 runs off 33 balls, while Akshay Joseph chipped in with 29 not out to guide the side home.
ACT reached the target in 17.5 overs, finishing at 161/3, with Aryan Sharma picking up three crucial wickets for Melbourne Stars Academy.
Earlier, Melbourne Stars Academy struggled to build partnerships despite a commanding 62 from captain Sam Harper. Chris Howe delivered an explosive cameo of 35 runs off 12 balls with five sixes, but wickets fell at regular intervals, restricting the team to 160/9. Nic Broes and Esam Rahman took two wickets each, while Lewis Evans claimed three scalps.
ACT’s win was powered by Aryan Sharma’s three-wicket haul, which dismantled the top order, and strong finishing contributions from McNamara and Joseph ensured a smooth chase. With this victory, ACT strengthened their playoff chances, while Melbourne Stars Academy will need to regroup for their next match.