Mark Wood has been ruled out of the rest of England's series against Sri Lanka after suffering a muscle strain in the first Test. (More Cricket News)
The seamer limped off late on day three, with scan results ruling him out of the last two Tests, with Josh Hull receiving his first senior call-up as his replacement.
Hull, who stands at 6ft 7ins, has played 10 first-class matches and took five wickets for the England Lions in their tour game against Sri Lanka earlier this month.
Olly Stone, who was in the squad for the first Test at Old Trafford, is likely to take Wood's place in the XI at Lord's, with the Test starting on Thursday.
Wood has shone on the international stage so far this summer, taking 11 wickets in three Tests, while also providing some exciting performances with the bat.
It is thought the 34-year-old will be back in time for their Test tour of Pakistan in October, when England will also hope to have captain Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley back after their own respective injuries.