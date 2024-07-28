ENG Vs WI 3rd Test: Mark Wood, Ben Stokes Shine As England Seal Series Sweep

Mark Wood and Ben Stokes played starring roles as England cruised to complete a series sweep of West Indies at Edgbaston. (More Cricket News)
The Durham bowler took five wickets from just 21 balls as the hosts were bowled out for 175 before Stokes' swift knock of 57 completed his side's routine chase of 82 to wrap up a 3-0 win.
West Indies resumed at 33-2 on day three, and Mikyle Louis (57) and Kavem Hodge (55) both hit half-centuries as the visitors sought a response.
However, Louis, Jason Holder and Alick Athanaze all went to leave them at 151-5 at lunch.
Wood then took centre stage upon the resumption, taking five wickets in a single spell for the first time in his Test career for the loss of just nine runs.
That left England requiring just 82, and Stokes and Ben Duckett (25) wasted no time in sealing a comprehensive victory after just 7.2 overs.
Data Debrief: Speedy Stokes hits historic half-century
Since 1981, Ian Botham has held the distinction of scoring England's fastest half-century in Test cricket, taking just 28 balls to achieve the feat.
Fast-forward 43 years and Stokes snatched that record in spectacular fashion, reaching 50 in just 24 balls.
The skipper led from the front and finished in style with back-to-back sixes.