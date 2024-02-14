IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Mark Wood Replaces Shoaib Bashir In England Playing XI For Rajkot Match Against India

Mark Wood will partner veteran James Anderson as England named a two-pronged pace attack for the third Test against India which gets underway in Rajkot on Thursday. (Cricket News)
The five-match Test series is tied 1-1. Wood, the 34-old-pacer Durham pacer, played as the lone pacer in England's thrilling 28-run win in the Hyderabad Test but went wicketless. Wood replaces young spinner Shoaib Bashir, who claimed four wickets on debut in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.
Meanwhile, Rehan Ahmed, whose participation in the Rajkot match was in doubt following yet another visa issue, has retained his place in the playing XI as England made only one change. They lost the second Test by 106 runs.
England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.
The fourth and fifth Test matches will be played in Ranchi (February 23 to 27) and Dharamsala (March 7 to 11).