India Vs England, 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah's Status Up In The Air With Bowler Yet To Join Camp - Report

As India prepare for their third Test against England in Rajkot, the status of pacer Jasprit Bumrah remains unclear. As per a report by Cricbuzz, the bowler is yet to report to the Indian camp as of the morning of February 14, 2024, but is still expected to play a role in the upcoming match. (Cricket News)
Bumrah, says the report, will be involved with the team on the eve of the match before leading the Indian pace line-up in their third and crucial battle against the visiting Three Lions.
Previous reports claimed that Bumrah was in line for a brief rest, thereby sidelining him from the third Test. The decision was maid by the team keeping the player's work load and match fitness in mind, but it has since been reversed. Doubts, however, persist over Bumrah's involvement in the future games, with the fourth Test in Ranchi now being eyed as a potential rest opportunity for him.
Apart from Bumrah, the Indian team have been left to sweat over the availability of several key first team players. Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the series at his behest with the batter taking a personal leave from the team. Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul are also ruled out of the third Test at the least, with the pair unlikely to be fit in time for the match.
India have roped in the likes of Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, and Sarfaraz Khan to deal with the minor availability crisis. As per rumours, both Sarfaraz and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel are in line to make their Test debuts in Rajkot, with team India compelled to shake-up the set line-up.