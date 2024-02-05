India Vs England, Test Series: Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Miss Third Match - Reports

Having bowled more than 50 overs in the last two weeks, the India national cricket team is considering leaving Visakhapatnam match-winner Jasprit Bumrah out of the team for the third Test against England in Rajkot - says a Cricbuzz report. (More Cricket News)

Bumrah, believe the India staff, needs rest to recuperate fully after a hectic schedule and relieve the fatigue build-up that has accumulated over the recent weeks.