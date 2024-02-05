India Vs England, Test Series: Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Miss Third Match - Reports

Having bowled more than 50 overs in the last two weeks, the India national cricket team is considering leaving Visakhapatnam match-winner Jasprit Bumrah out of the team for the third Test against England in Rajkot - says a Cricbuzz report. (More Cricket News)
Bumrah, believe the India staff, needs rest to recuperate fully after a hectic schedule and relieve the fatigue build-up that has accumulated over the recent weeks.
Should Bumrah be rested, Mohammed Siraj is likely to be recalled into the first eleven, says the report. Siraj will then headline the Indian pace attack, especially with Mohammed Shami also out of action since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 due to an injury.
Bumrah, however, will return to the team for the final two Tests in Ranchi and Dharamshala, respectively.
With sensational spells to thwart England in their tracks, Bumrah was declared the player of the match for the second Test match in Visakhapatnam. The Indian pacer collected nine wickets over the two innings, six in the first and three in the second, to help the hosts level the series after they had fallen behind by a game in Hyderabad.
Apart from Bumrah, India also will have to contend with the availabilities of KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Virat Kohli. Per the report, Rahul is expected to retain his position in the line-up for the third Test, while Jadeja has been ruled out of action.
Kohli's inclusion, however, remains the key point of discussions ahead of the team announcement, with the Indian batter having missed the first two Tests due to a personal matter.