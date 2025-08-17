Sparta Rotterdam Vs FC Utrecht Live Streaming, Eredivisie 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head Record - All You Need To Know

Sparta Rotterdam looking to bounce back from 1-6 loss to PSV Eindhoven
FC Utrecht have won five straight games across all competitions
Sparta Rotterdam face FC Utrecht in their second match of the Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26 season at Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel on Sunday (August 17, 2025). Here's all you need to know about the Sparta Rotterdam vs FC Utrecht football match.
Sparta, managed by Maurice Steijn, are looking to bounce back after a tough start. The team suffered a 6-1 loss to reigning champions PSV Eindhoven, conceding an early goal in the third minute. Sayfallah Ltaief managed to score for Sparta in the 63rd minute. Sparta finished twelfth in the Eredivisie last season.
Ron Jans' FC Utrecht, meanwhile, are in excellent form. They have secured five consecutive wins across all competitions. The team made history by qualifying for the Europa League playoffs after a 2-1 victory over Servette FC. Domstedelingen finished fourth in the Eredivisie 2024-25, and started their new league season with a 4-0 win over Heracles Almelo last Sunday.
Sparta Rotterdam Vs FC Utrecht: Head-To-Head Record
Utrecht lead Sparta 40-33 in their last 98 meetings, while 23 games ended in draws.
Last season, Utrecht beat Sparta Rotterdam 4-1 at home, but in the corresponding fixture, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sparta.
Sparta Rotterdam Vs FC Utrecht: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Sparta Rotterdam vs FC Utrecht, Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26 match be played?
The Sparta Rotterdam vs FC Utrecht, Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26 match be played at Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel in Rotterdam on Sunday, August 17, 2025 at 6pm IST.
Where will the Sparta Rotterdam vs FC Utrecht, Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Sparta Rotterdam vs FC Utrecht, Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26 match will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. It will be broadcast on Watch ESPN in Netherlands.