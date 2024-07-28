England Vs West Indies 3rd Test: Mark Wood Reveals Anderson Inspiration Before Five-wicket Haul

Mark Wood revealed how a "great conversation" with James Anderson helped inspire his blistering wicket haul in England's final Test against West Indies. (More Cricket News)
The Durham bowler took five wickets in a single spell for the first time in his Test career, as the hosts completed the 3-0 series sweep at Edgbaston.
Wood, who had struggled to break through during the morning on day three of the third Test, was a man on a mission after lunch, dismissing five West Indies batsmen in just 21 balls for the loss of only nine runs.
With the Windies bowled out for 175, Ben Stokes hit the quickest half-century by an England player in Test history to seal a commanding victory.
And Wood said his fortunes in the crease changed following words of wisdom from his recently retired former team-mate.
"I was in a bit of a bad fettle actually at lunch, and I was wondering if it was something I was doing wrong or if I wasn't quite getting the right length," he said.
"I had a great conversation with Jimmy [Anderson], and a couple of the other backroom staff, and he just said, rather than thinking about the outcome, to start thinking about the skill element.
"That first wicket gave me a lot of confidence, and I was able to push on from there."
"I think that's one of the best reverse swing performances I've seen in a long time," Stokes added. "I know bowling at 93 miles per hour is tough, but when it is reverse swinging as well, it's going to be even tougher."
Meanwhile, Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite was left to rue another disappointing Test from his side.
"It was a tough series," he said. "We didn't show a lot of discipline with the ball. We let them off the hook a lot of times, and they were scoring way too fast. We didn't get enough second-innings runs in the last two Test matches."