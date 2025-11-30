Multiple Blasts in Pak's Balochistan in 24 Hours; No Life Loss Reported.

Multiple grenade and IED attacks hit Quetta and Dera Murad Jamali, damaging railway tracks and police vehicles.
An explosion near Lohr Karez destroyed a key rail line, halting train services to Quetta.
Fresh grenade attacks continued on Sunday, with one device detonating at Manzoor Shaheed police station and another defused.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asif Khan, one explosion near Lohr Karez on Quetta’s outskirts destroyed the main railway line linking the city to the rest of the country, triggering fear in the capital. The IED was planted on the track and detonated shortly before a scheduled train arrival, disrupting rail services. PTI reported.
In Dera Murad Jamali, a police patrol vehicle was also targeted with hand grenades. In another incident, unidentified armed men attacked a construction company site on Quetta’s Sariab Road, damaging equipment and injuring two security guards.
No organisation claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attacks, but fresh incidents were reported on Sunday. Motorcycle-borne insurgents hurled two grenades at the Manzoor Shaheed police station in Quetta—one exploded, while the other was defused. Another grenade attack was reported in the Kech Beg area near a police patrol post.
Authorities continue to investigate the coordinated strikes across the volatile region.
(With inputs from PTI)