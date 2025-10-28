Armed Attack On Police And Paramilitary Stations In Pakistan’s Balochistan Province

Around 50 armed militants attacked police and paramilitary stations in Bhag town, Balochistan, torching government buildings including a bank.
One police sub-inspector was killed and two officers injured, while two militants died during the exchange of fire.
The attackers freed six prisoners and fled, highlighting the deteriorating security situation in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province.
In a bold nighttime assault, dozens of militants stormed the town of Bhag in the Kachhi district of Balochistan province, targeting police and paramilitary stations. According to senior officials, roughly 50 assailants arrived on motorcycles, first attacking a Levies (provincial paramilitary) truck, then moving on to set fire to the Levies station, police station and a neighbouring bank building.
During the exchange, the town’s Sub-Inspector of Police, Lutaf Khosa, was fatally wounded and died of his injuries. Two other officers were also injured in the firefight. Authorities say two militants were killed during their attempted escape — one body was recovered by the Counter Terrorism Department, while the other was carried off by surviving attackers.
The militants reportedly freed six prisoners from custody amid the chaos and fled after torching the station and other government facilities, causing extensive damage.
A National Bank building also sustained destruction — heavy weapons had been used. The attack underscores the escalating instability in the region and the ongoing challenges the Pakistani security forces face in Balochistan.