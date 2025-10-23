3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

In Noshki, two policemen were fatally shot by unknown assailants while conducting patrol duties.

Representative image Photo: File photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Three security personnel, including two policemen and 11 militants were killed in separate incidents across Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

  • Authorities said troops surrounded a mountainous region in Dalbandin, Chagai, after receiving intelligence about militant presence.

  • Large quantities of weapons, ammunition, and communication devices were recovered from both locations.

Over the past 24 hours, three security personnel, including two policemen and 11 militants were killed in separate incidents across Pakistan’s Balochistan province, officials reported on Thursday.

In Noshki, two policemen were fatally shot by unknown assailants while conducting patrol duties. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the shooting, according to police sources.

Meanwhile, in the Kech area, a security official was killed when a landmine detonated, officials confirmed.

In response, security forces carried out intelligence-led operations in the Chagai and Sibi districts, which resulted in the deaths of 11 suspected militants during intense firefights.

Authorities said troops surrounded a mountainous region in Dalbandin, Chagai, after receiving intelligence about militant presence. The suspects opened fire, sparking a fierce gun battle that lasted nearly an hour and left six militants dead. 

In Sibi, the Anti-Terrorism Department conducted a raid on a compound sheltering members of a banned organization. Following a brief shootout, five militants were killed and three others apprehended.

Large quantities of weapons, ammunition, and communication devices were recovered from both locations. Officials noted that the deceased militants were involved in previous attacks targeting security forces, police, and Levies personnel.

With PTI inputs

