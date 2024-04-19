From Prince to Enlightened Leader: The Inspiring Life of Lord Mahavira

Life as a Tirthankara (for 30 years):

Following his enlightenment Mahavira made it his purpose to preach his teaching of non-violence and embarked on a journey of 30 years as a Tirthankara. He traveled from villages to towns to deliver sermons on the core principles of Jainism

Ahimsa: Non-violence in thought, word, and deed.

Right Conduct: Living ethically and morally while respecting all living beings.

Right Knowledge: Attaining a true understanding of the self and the universe.

Right Liberation: Achieving freedom from the cycle of rebirth through detachment and self-realization.



Mahavir’s teaching resonated deeply with people from all fields while attracting a substantial number of followers both ascetics and householders. These dedicated disciples of Jainism later on formed a religious community that followed the rules of Jainism through absolute compassion.

Nonetheless in his journey, Mahavir faced various opposing views from people of other religious ideologies which were in line with the principles of Jainism. However, he remained calm and steadfast in his messages, being the advocate of peaceful dialogue and mutual respect. This unwavering commitment of ahimsa later on became the cornerstone of Jain philosophy and shaped a legacy of non-violence inspiring social movements and peace initiatives worldwide.