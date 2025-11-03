Yogi Calls Rahul, Akhilesh, Tejashwi ‘Three Monkeys of INDIA Alliance’ at Bihar Rally

At a Darbhanga rally, UP CM Yogi Adityanath mocked INDIA bloc leaders as “blind, deaf and mute” to NDA’s work, accused them of aiding criminals and vowed to oust infiltrators if NDA returns to power in Bihar.

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, and Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, were all called "three monkeys of INDIA Alliance" by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

Speaking at a Darbhanga district election rally in the Keoti assembly sector, the senior BJP leader claimed that the "three new monkeys" were blind, deaf, and unable to articulate the positive job being done by the ruling NDA.

"Mahatma Gandhi's three monkeys saw, heard and spoke no evil. But now, we have three monkeys of the INDIA Alliance. The new monkeys are Pappu, who sees no good work done by NDA, Tappu, who cannot hear about it, and Akku, who will not admit to these while speaking," said the firebrand leader.

Additionally, he claimed that the Congress, RJD, and SP were supporting criminals in Bihar, enabling infiltrators to jeopardise the security of the state.

According to Adityanath, these individuals incite riots and separate people based on caste.

"Let us resolve that we shall neither be divided nor fight with each other (na batenge, na katenge)," he added.

Referring to the alleged misrule when the RJD-Congress combine was in power in Bihar, he alleged, "Back then, ration shops got looted. Today, 80 crore people, including those in Bihar, are getting free ration." Adityanath claimed that if the NDA government returns to power in Bihar, it will "chase infiltrators out of the state, and redistribute their wealth among the poor".

Adityanath asserted the BJP has fulfilled the promise of constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and now it will build "Ma Janaki’s temple in Sitamarhi and connect it with Ayodhya through the Ram Janaki Marg".

According to the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, PM Narendra Modi established the Makhana Board, and the state's two-engine administration is promoting "lacquer bangles," which are traditional bangles made of lac, a natural resin.

Tejaswi and Kesarilal - null
From Dirty Lyrics To Clean Politics: Bhojpuri’s Vulgar Stars Now On The Ballot

BY Md Asghar Khan

Adityanath claimed that the RJD has "deprived Bihar of its identity" while speaking at another gathering in the Muzaffarpur area.

"In order to regain the state's lost glory, Bihar's people are committed to electing the double-engine NDA government," he claimed.

He claimed that the NDA government offers "vikas and virasat (development and heritage conservation)" alongside "samriddhi and suraksha (prosperity and security)".

Adityanath alleged that more than 30,000 kidnappings took place during the RJD rule.

"Even IAS and IPS officers were not willing to work in Bihar, as they were expected to carry the spittoon of Lalu Prasad," he claimed. 

With PTI inputs.

×

