Yogi Calls Rahul, Akhilesh, Tejashwi ‘Three Monkeys of INDIA Alliance’ at Bihar Rally

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, and Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, were all called "three monkeys of INDIA Alliance" by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.



Speaking at a Darbhanga district election rally in the Keoti assembly sector, the senior BJP leader claimed that the "three new monkeys" were blind, deaf, and unable to articulate the positive job being done by the ruling NDA.