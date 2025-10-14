HAM Fields Six Candidates in Bihar Polls: Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Bolsters NDA Front

Manjhi's HAM Steps Up in Bihar Battleground, Announcing Key Contenders Amid NDA's Seat-Sharing Push

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mahadalit Leader Jitan Ram Manjhi's Return To NDA Big Boost For Nitish Kumar In Poll-bound Bihar
Mahadalit Leader Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Return To NDA Big Boost For Nitish Kumar In Poll-bound Bihar
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's party announced six contenders, including Deepa Kumari (Imamganj-SC), Anil Kumar (Tekari), Jyoti Devi (Barachatti-SC), Romit Kumar (Atri), Prafulla Kumar Manjhi (Sikandra-SC), and Lalan Ram (Kutumba-SC), focusing on reserved seats in Gaya, Jamui, and Aurangabad districts.

  • As part of the alliance, HAM secures six seats alongside BJP and JD(U) (101 each), LJP(RV) (29), and RLM (6), aiming to strengthen the coalition's hold amid protests and internal NDA frictions.

  • The announcement ramps up Bihar's poll fever, with opposition Mahagathbandhan close to finalizing deals; polls on Nov 6-11 highlight caste alliances and development issues in a tightly contested 243-seat assembly.

Union Minister and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on Tuesday unveiled its list of six candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, solidifying its role within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The announcement comes as political parties ramp up preparations for the high-stakes polls in the 243-seat assembly, set to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results expected on November 15.

As part of the NDA's seat-sharing agreement finalized on Sunday, HAM has been allocated six constituencies, reflecting its strategic importance in mobilizing support from the Mahadalit community, which Manjhi has long championed. The party, founded in 2015 after Manjhi's split from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], rejoined the NDA fold earlier this year, adding muscle to the coalition's bid to retain power against the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress.

The candidates list, released at a press conference in Patna, features a mix of experienced politicians and fresh faces, with a focus on reserved seats to appeal to Scheduled Caste (SC) voters. Deepa Kumari, a prominent local leader, will contest from the Imamganj (SC) seat in Gaya district, a constituency with historical ties to Manjhi's influence. Anil Kumar has been fielded from Tekari, also in Gaya, known for its agrarian voter base and past electoral volatility.

Jyoti Devi, another key pick, is set to vie for Barachatti (SC) in Gaya, emphasizing HAM's commitment to women's representation. Romit Kumar will represent the party in Atri, while Prafulla Kumar Manjhi—possibly a relative of the party chief—has been nominated for Sikandra (SC) in Jamui district, a region with strong Dalit demographics. Rounding out the list is Lalan Ram, contesting from Kutumba (SC) in Aurangabad district, where issues like rural development and caste-based welfare schemes are expected to dominate the campaign.

