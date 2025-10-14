HAM Fields Six Candidates in Bihar Polls: Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Bolsters NDA Front

Jyoti Devi, another key pick, is set to vie for Barachatti (SC) in Gaya, emphasizing HAM's commitment to women's representation. Romit Kumar will represent the party in Atri, while Prafulla Kumar Manjhi—possibly a relative of the party chief—has been nominated for Sikandra (SC) in Jamui district, a region with strong Dalit demographics. Rounding out the list is Lalan Ram, contesting from Kutumba (SC) in Aurangabad district, where issues like rural development and caste-based welfare schemes are expected to dominate the campaign.