Explained: Why Did Income Tax Department Freeze Congress Party's Bank Accounts, How Were They Unfrozen Within Hours?

The Congress party on Friday said that its bank accounts had been frozen by the Income Tax (IT) Department. The accounts were, however, unfrozen within hours.

In what the party termed as a "deep assault on democracy", Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken said that the IT Department had frozen the accounts on "flimsy grounds". Within hours of the announcement, however, the party approached the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal which unfroze the accounts. The next hearing in the case at the tribunal will take place next week.

The news of freezing of Congress party's bank account comes just weeks before the expected announcement of 2024 general elections. The party said all political activities had to stop because of the freezing.