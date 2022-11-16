Ajay Maken Resigns As Congress In-Charge Of Rajasthan: Reports

Congress leaer Ajay Maken has resigned as the in-charge of Rajasthan state over lack of action taken against rebel MLAS, according to reports.

Maken resigned as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary In-Charge of Rajasthan in a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, according to reports.

The development comes weeks before the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan. The Yatra is the Congress party's drive to revive the party and cadre with a view at a number of state elections next year which would be followed by general elections in 2024.

Upset over no action being taken against the three loyalist MLAs of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who were given show-cause notices for holding a parallel Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Jaipur on September 25, Maken has resigned, reported The Indian Express, adding that he also believes these leaders who indulged in "grave indiscipline" are being given responsibilities for coordinating the yatra in the state.

The three leaders are Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, party chief whip Mahesh Joshi, and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chairman Dharmendra Rathore. When the Congress high-command was trying to prop Gehlot as the party chief, around 90 loyalist MLAs of Gehlot skipped a meeting called by the party high command. Eventually, the contest narrowed down to Shashi Tharoor and Kharge.

Though it's reported on Wednesday, the development is not new. PTI cited sourcs to report that Maken write a letter to Kharge on November 8 and cited the developments of September 25 and asked him to appoint someone in place of him.

Maken and Kharge had gone to Jaipur as central observers for holding a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in September amid charges and counter-charges by both factions in favour of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

The CLP meeting could not take place, but some MLAs considered loyal to the chief minister, held a separate meeting at the residence of state minister Shanti Dhariwal, who opposed Pilot as Gehlot's successor in Rajasthan.

At that time, Maken had failed to convene a meeting of MLAs to pass a one-line resolution to authorise the Congress president to appoint a new leader in Rajasthan.

PTI also reported that Maken intends to shift to focus more on working from Delhi.

Maken stated that he wants to concentrate in Delhi through trade unions and NGO, according to the sources.

He also intends to raise the issues of air pollution and fight for the rights of street vendors, slum dwellers and residents of unauthorised colonies, for whom he has made specific valuable contributions as a minister earlier, the sources said.

(With PTI inputs)