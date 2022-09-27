Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Sachin Pilot Arrives In Delhi Amid Rajasthan Political Crisis

Rajasthan Political Crisis: Sachin Pilot's visit comes even as the top Congress leadership continued to grapple with the situation in the party's state unit.

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot
Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.(File photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 4:48 pm

Amid a massive political crisis in the Congress in Rajasthan , senior party leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot arrived in the national capital on Tuesday.

However, there was no confirmation about his schedule here with sources close to him saying that no meetings were fixed so far.

Pilot's visit comes even as the top Congress leadership continued to grapple with the situation in the party's state unit. Party president Sonia Gandhi is awaiting a written report on the crisis from Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken.

The two leaders were sent as observers to Jaipur for a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

The observers, who had met MLAs in the state, termed as "indiscipline" the action of 82 MLAs in the state, setting conditions for the party leadership for appointing Ashok Gehlot's successor.

Gandhi had on Monday sought a written report on the revolt in Rajasthan from the observers as the chances of Ashok Gehlot becoming the party chief receded and other names cropped up for the post. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

National India Rajasthan Congress Political Crisis Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Sonia Gandhi Delhi Mallikarjun Kharge Ajay Maken Jaipur
